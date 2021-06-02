United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post sales of $22.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

UPS opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

