Unisocks Market Capitalization Reaches $19.60 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $7,951.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $62,420.75 or 1.64899872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01023886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.27 or 0.09421178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051721 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

