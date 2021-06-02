Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,240 ($55.40). 2,231,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,359. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of £111.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.