UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,219. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

