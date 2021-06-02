Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 374.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 136.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

ULTA opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

