Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Tuniu has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 297.92% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

