Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 0.4%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.70. 64,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 119,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Tudor Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

