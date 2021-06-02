TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP William Kent Hardwick Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $22,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,252.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.