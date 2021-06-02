TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Shares of TRST stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.