TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

