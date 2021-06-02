TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 5,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,986. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

