Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

