TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TNET opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.