Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

