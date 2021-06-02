Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

