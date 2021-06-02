Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

