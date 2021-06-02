Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.