Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

