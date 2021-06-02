Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.