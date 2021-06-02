Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of Tribune Publishing worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TPCO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

