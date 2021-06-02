Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 2nd (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

TMCI stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 over the last ninety days.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

