TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of 607.20 and a beta of 2.16. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

