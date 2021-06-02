Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

TCI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 8,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

