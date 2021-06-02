Trading S.A. Ares Sells 72,811 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,917,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,191,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

PGEN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 758,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Precigen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

