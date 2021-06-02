Traders Buy Large Volume of Cloudera Call Options (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 47,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 2,911 call options.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 430,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

