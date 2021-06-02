Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.85. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

