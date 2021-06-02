Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $111.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$91.08 during trading hours on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

