Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.39.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,562. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

