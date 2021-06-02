Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.39.
Shares of TXG traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,562. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.81 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.
In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
