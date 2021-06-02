TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. TNC Coin has a market cap of $33.19 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

