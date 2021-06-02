THORChain Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.25 or 0.00031282 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $114.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

