Thomas A. Wagner Sells 20,000 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Broadwind stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
