Thomas A. Wagner Sells 20,000 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadwind stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

