The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 271,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

