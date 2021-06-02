The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$2,305,194.32 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52.

TD stock opened at C$87.66 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$159.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

