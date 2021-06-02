The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$2,305,194.32 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52.
TD stock opened at C$87.66 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$159.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
