The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

