The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.57.

Shares of SMG traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.07. 3,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.45.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

