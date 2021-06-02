The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.71.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $438.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $244.91 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

