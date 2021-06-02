The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 574.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,887,973 shares of company stock valued at $256,092,043. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

