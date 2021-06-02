The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 7,863 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

