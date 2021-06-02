The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

