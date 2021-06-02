The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 6,638 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,293,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,373,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

STKS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

