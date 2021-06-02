The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

