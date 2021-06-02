The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of eHealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $132.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

