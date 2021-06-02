The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,506 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.