The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,795 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

