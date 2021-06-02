The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

