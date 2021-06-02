The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,448 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cryoport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cryoport by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

