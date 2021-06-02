The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Joint were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,892 shares of company stock worth $7,475,319. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

