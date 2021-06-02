The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

