The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,362. The company has a market cap of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

