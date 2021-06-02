The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

The Gap stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

