The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

