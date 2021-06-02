The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
